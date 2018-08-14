* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Satyameva Jayate

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 15th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
?
new Satyameva Jayate poster
Contains strong bloody violence, injury detail and threat. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 10 cinemas on Wednesday 15th August 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 23rd August 2018.

Directed by:

Milap Zaveri

Written by:

Milap Zaveri

Produced by:

Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar

Starring:

John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nora Fatehi and Myrah Dandekar

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

There are about 2 Lakh policemen in Mumbai. Tasked with the safety of this enormous city, a majority of them don't necessarily have the "cleanest" of vardis. When four such police inspectors are burnt alive in a series of merciless killings, the entire police force is rocked with terror. The media is looking for answers. The public is on the fence over these killings. These crimes reflect Vir as a person. Bold, Calculating, and Unapologetic. He's not scared of killing, or dying. It was clear that he had an agenda. A reason. A drive; behind these deaths and he was far from done. Fearing the next attack, the Commissioner calls upon their best bet to catch Vir. DCP Shivansh is what a proper policeman looks like. Strong, Courageous, Patriotic and most importantly, "Clean." And of course, he's the best at what he does. What follows is a succession of events that will test his Probity to the fullest. He is up against Vir, who is a vigilante and will stop at nothing to complete his mission.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Satyameva Jayate is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Satyameva Jayate.

Satyameva Jayate Cast

John Abraham

John Abraham headshot

Date of Birth:

17 December 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Satyameva Jayate

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee headshot

Date of Birth:

23 April 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Satyameva Jayate

Aisha Sharma

Aisha Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Satyameva Jayate

Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta Khanvilkar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Satyameva Jayate

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Satyameva Jayate

Myrah Dandekar

Myrah Dandekar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Satyameva Jayate

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:58 14th August 2018