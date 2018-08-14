Satyameva Jayate

Movie Synopsis:

There are about 2 Lakh policemen in Mumbai. Tasked with the safety of this enormous city, a majority of them don't necessarily have the "cleanest" of vardis. When four such police inspectors are burnt alive in a series of merciless killings, the entire police force is rocked with terror. The media is looking for answers. The public is on the fence over these killings. These crimes reflect Vir as a person. Bold, Calculating, and Unapologetic. He's not scared of killing, or dying. It was clear that he had an agenda. A reason. A drive; behind these deaths and he was far from done. Fearing the next attack, the Commissioner calls upon their best bet to catch Vir. DCP Shivansh is what a proper policeman looks like. Strong, Courageous, Patriotic and most importantly, "Clean." And of course, he's the best at what he does. What follows is a succession of events that will test his Probity to the fullest. He is up against Vir, who is a vigilante and will stop at nothing to complete his mission.