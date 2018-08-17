* × Change Settings

The Last Witness

5.5 / 886 votes

UK Premiere

Friday 17th August 2018
UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 13th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
The Last Witness poster
Contains disturbing images and strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Saturday 13th October 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 18th October 2018.

Directed by:

Piotr Szkopiak

Written by:

Paul Szambowski and Piotr Szkopiak

Produced by:

Carol Harding, Alex Pettyfer and Krzysztof Solek

Starring:

Alex Pettyfer, Robert Wieckiewicz, Talulah Riley, Michael Gambon, Will Thorp and Henry Lloyd-Hughes

Genres:

History, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young, ambitious journalist risks love, career and ultimately his life to uncover the true identity of an Eastern European refugee and his connection to the British Government's collusion in the cover up of one of Stalin's most notorious crimes.

Reviews

The Last Witness Cast

Last update was at 13:36 7th October 2018