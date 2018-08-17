* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Kolamavu Kokila

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
?
new Kolamavu Kokila poster
Contains moderate violence, threat, injury detail and drug references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 23 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 23rd August 2018.

Directed by:

Nelson

Produced by:

A. Subaskaran

Starring:

Nayanthara, Yogi Babu and Saranya Ponvannan

Genres:

Comedy, Crime, Drama

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 14 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Kolamavu Kokila is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Kolamavu Kokila.

Kolamavu Kokila Cast

Nayanthara

Nayanthara headshot

Date of Birth:

18 November 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kolamavu Kokila

Yogi Babu

Yogi Babu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Seema RajaKolamavu Kokila

Saranya Ponvannan

Saranya Ponvannan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Kolamavu Kokila

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:18 17th August 2018