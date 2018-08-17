* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Dyke Jails Cárceles Bolleras

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
?
new Dyke Jails poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Cecilia Montagut

Written by:

Cecilia Montagut

Produced by:

Cecilia Montagut

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 6 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dyke Jails shows women's gender discrimination in prisons and how lesbian desire could be a kind of resistance against the penitentiary institution. Our starting point is that prisons are a favourable environment for the transformation of desire. In prison, some women discover novel forms of sexuality that form an enclave of freedom. This enclave constitutes an escape as well as a form of resistance to a heterosexual and controlling institution, such as a prison. Some sense of deviant forms of sexuality in prison has been widespread, yet with little knowledge of the extent and also in what way these types of sexuality have been acted out. Cinema and the media convey, above all, the existence of forced sexual relations in mens' prisons and the abuse of power in all of them. Nevertheless, a different reality exists in parallel: Erotic-affectionate relationships between women, often satisfactory, in women's prisons. We reached out to former female.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Dyke Jails is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Dyke Jails.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:18 17th August 2018