Papillon

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 24th December 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2019
?
Papillon poster
Contains strong violence and language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.papillon.movie

Directed by:

Michael Noer

Written by:

Aaron Guzikowski, Henri Charrière, Dalton Trumbo and Lorenzo Semple Jr.

Produced by:

Ram Bergman, Roger Corbi, David Koplan and Joey McFarland

Starring:

Rami Malek, Charlie Hunnam, Tommy Flanagan, Eve Hewson, Roland Møller and Michael Socha

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on the international best-selling autobiographic books "Papillon" and "Banco", PAPILLON follows the epic story of Henri "Papillon" Charrière, a safecracker from the Parisian underworld who is framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil's Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an unlikely alliance with quirky convicted counterfeiter Louis Dega, who in exchange for protection, agrees to finance Papillon's escape.

Reviews

Papillon Cast

Rami Malek

Rami Malek headshot

Date of Birth:

12 May 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Voyage of Doctor DolittlePapillon

Charlie Hunnam

Charlie Hunnam headshot

Date of Birth:

10 April 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Papillon

Tommy Flanagan

Tommy Flanagan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Papillon

Eve Hewson

Eve Hewson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Papillon

Roland Møller

Roland Møller headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Papillon

Michael Socha

Michael Socha headshot

Date of Birth:

13 December 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Papillon

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:49 9th December 2018