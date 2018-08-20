Las Sandinistas! uncovers a watershed moment in history when a group of Nicaraguan women shattered barriers to lead rebel troops in battle and reshape their country with landmark social reforms during 1979's Sandinista Revolution and the ensuing US-backed Contra War - only to face renewed marginalization by their male peers once the wars ended. Now, 35 years later, amid the worst levels of violence against women in Nicaraguan history, these same women take to the streets to lead the popular movements for equality and democracy once again.