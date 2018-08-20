* × Change Settings

The Dream Palace

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 21st August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
?
new The Dream Palace poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Alex Ayre

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Where would we be without the cinema? In 2017, Tyneside Cinema turned 80. In celebration of this landmark moment comes a documentary that tells the history of the Tyneside as well as the wider story of cinema-going around the world.

