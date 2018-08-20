* × Change Settings

Bend Don't Break

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 25th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-February 2019
?
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Alex Harron

Genres:

Documentary, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Dundee Hurricanes haven't won in two years, the film follows the culture clash between the American players and their Scottish counterparts as they strive for success. All the while trying to juggle work, family, injuries and the game.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 21:12 20th August 2018