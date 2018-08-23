* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Guru Da Banda

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-February 2019
?
new Guru Da Banda poster
Contains moderate violence, injury detail and threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jassi Chana

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Guru Da Banda is based on the life The great warrior of Sikh history Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and his struggle against the Mughal Empire. Banda Singh Bahadur, was a Sikh military commander who established a Sikh state with capital at Lohgarh.

Armed with the blessings and authority of Guru Gobind Singh, he came to Khanda in Sonipat and assembled a fighting force and led the struggle against the Mughal Empire. He was the first Sikh military leader to wage an offensive war against the Mughal rulers of India, thereby temporarily extending Sikh territory.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Guru Da Banda is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Guru Da Banda.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:20 23rd August 2018