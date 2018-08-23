Guru Da Banda is based on the life The great warrior of Sikh history Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and his struggle against the Mughal Empire. Banda Singh Bahadur, was a Sikh military commander who established a Sikh state with capital at Lohgarh.
Armed with the blessings and authority of Guru Gobind Singh, he came to Khanda in Sonipat and assembled a fighting force and led the struggle against the Mughal Empire. He was the first Sikh military leader to wage an offensive war against the Mughal rulers of India, thereby temporarily extending Sikh territory.