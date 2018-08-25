* × Change Settings

The Skier

Family Festival Release Date

Saturday 1st September 2018
new The Skier poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Marek Bures

Produced by:

Marek Bures

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Czech

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film tells the story of the most famous grass skier of all time. With his fourteen World Champion titles, Jan Nemec is willing to sacrifice anything in order to reach his goal. But in the case of grass skiing, this creates an interesting paradox, because those hard-won victories and the sweet feeling of success end on the winner's podium. For the world of big money, media attention, and corporate sponsors, Honza and all of grass skiing remain invisible. This is why Honza decides to immigrate to a country without a strong skiing tradition, so that he can represent it at the Winter Olympics. The shooting of the documentary film "The Skier" took over nine years to complete; it is the only film dedicated to this beautiful non-Olympic sport.

