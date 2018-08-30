* × Change Settings

C/o Kancharapalem

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 6th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
Directed by:

Maha Venkatesh

Written by:

Maha Venkatesh

Produced by:

Rana Daggubati and Praveena Paruchuri

Starring:

Praveena Paruchuri

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

2 hours 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This is an unconventional love story set in the town and including the people of Kancherapalem.

C/o Kancharapalem Cast

Praveena Paruchuri

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

C/o Kancharapalem

