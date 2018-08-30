* × Change Settings

Casanova Gene Casanovagen

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 6th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Luise Donschen

Written by:

Luise Donschen

Produced by:

Luise Donschen

Starring:

Wolfgang Forstmeier, John Malkovich, Elija Pott, Undine de Rivière, Lumi Lausas and Luise Donschen

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A person enters the frame dressed up as a bird. In a dressing room, John Malkovich sheds the costume of Casanova. A young woman's skirt is just as orange as the beak of a zebra finch singing in a cage. White lilies stand at the foot of a statue of Virgin Mary, red roses in front of the window of an SM studio. There the quiet game of submission in exchange for money, in a museum an embrace, a poem whispered in the ear. Children playing in a forest in autumn. A forest in summer, framed by light. An orgasm and a dance. Casanova Gene is a film about desire.

Reviews

Casanova Gene Cast

Wolfgang Forstmeier

Wolfgang Forstmeier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Casanova Gene

John Malkovich

John Malkovich headshot

Date of Birth:

9 December 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mile 22Casanova Gene

Elija Pott

Elija Pott headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Casanova Gene

Undine de Rivière

Undine de Rivière headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Casanova Gene

Lumi Lausas

Lumi Lausas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Casanova Gene

Luise Donschen

Luise Donschen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Casanova Gene

Last update was at 22:03 30th August 2018