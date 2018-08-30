* × Change Settings

Those Who Come, Will Hear

Open City Docs Fest Release Date

Saturday 8th September 2018
Directed by:

Simon Plouffe

Written by:

Joséphine Bacon and Simon Plouffe

Produced by:

Simon Plouffe

Starring:

Margie Hoff, Jean-Paul Echaquan, Joseph Guanish, Philip Einish, Elisabee Inukpuk and Anna Samisack

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Those Who Come, Will Hear proposes a unique meeting with the speakers of several indigenous languages of Quebec. The film starts with the discovery of these unsung tongues through listening to the daily life of those who still speak them today. Buttressed by an exploration and creation of archives, the film allows us to better understand the musicality of these languages and reveals the cultural and human importance of these venerable oral traditions by nourishing a collective reflection on the consequences of their disappearance.

