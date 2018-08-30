Movie Synopsis:

Those Who Come, Will Hear proposes a unique meeting with the speakers of several indigenous languages of Quebec. The film starts with the discovery of these unsung tongues through listening to the daily life of those who still speak them today. Buttressed by an exploration and creation of archives, the film allows us to better understand the musicality of these languages and reveals the cultural and human importance of these venerable oral traditions by nourishing a collective reflection on the consequences of their disappearance.