Dark Wind Kadvi Hawa

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 13th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
new Dark Wind poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 13th September 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Nila Madhab Panda

Written by:

Nitin Dixit

Produced by:

Manish Mundra, Nila Madhab Panda and Akshay Kumar Parija

Starring:

Singh Bhupesh, Harish Chhabra, Ram Naresh Diwakar, Vipin Katyal, Sanjay Mishra and Lokesh Mittal

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A blind old man and a young bank loan recovery agent, ironically both coming from two extreme weather conditions having zero contribution to the global climate change, fight for their survival. Once famous for it's farming, the people of Mahua region have forgotten the earthy scent of rain fall on their soil. Erratic and receding rainfall has led many farmers into debt traps set out as loans offered by banks. Unable to grow food grain anymore and to escape repayments, the only way out is sacrificing their own life. Blind father of a farmer fears his depressed son may commit suicide. Ruthless in his ways to repossess loans, a bank loan recovery agent arrives with a growing list of suicides attributed to him locally known as 'death god'. The father finds his son's life threatened the pressure of bank repayment. In case of the agent, fierce sea, regular floods and frequent cyclone threatens his family in far off coastal. The blind father meets the agent with a request to defer his son's.

Reviews

Dark Wind Cast

Last update was at 22:03 30th August 2018