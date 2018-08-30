* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Time for Ilhan

Take One Action Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 13th September 2018
new Time for Ilhan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Take One Action Film Festival. Show listing.

Official Site:

www.timeforilhanfilm.com

Directed by:

Norah Shapiro

Produced by:

Chris Newberry, Norah Shapiro and Jennifer Steinman Sternin

Starring:

Ilhan Omar

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This documentary follows the 2016 Minnesota House of Representatives campaign of Ilhan Omar, a Somalian immigrant who attempts to unseat a 43-year incumbent and other challengers.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Time for Ilhan.

Time for Ilhan Cast

Ilhan Omar

Ilhan Omar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Time for Ilhan

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:03 30th August 2018