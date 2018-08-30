* × Change Settings

The Hungry

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 15th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
Directed by:

Bornila Chatterjee

Written by:

Bornila Chatterjee, Tanaji Dasgupta, Kurban Kassam and Ashish Verma

Produced by:

Tanaji Dasgupta, Tessa Inkelaar, Kurban Kassam and Deborah Sathe

Starring:

Naseeruddin Shah, Tisca Chopra, Neeraj Kabi, Antonio Aakeel, Sayani Gupta and Arjun Gupta

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An adaptation of William Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus set in contemporary New Delhi. The Hungry is a contemporary retelling of Shakespearian tragedy Titus Andronicus, set in the extravagant surroundings of an Indian wedding whilst exploring the role of the patriarch and corruption in Indian politics and big business.

Reviews

