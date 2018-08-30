* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Green Lie Die grüne Lüge

Take One Action Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 16th September 2018
new The Green Lie poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Take One Action Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Werner Boote

Written by:

Werner Boote

Produced by:

Markus Pauser and Erich Schindlecker

Starring:

Werner Boote, Kathrin Hartmann, Noam Chomsky, Raj Patel, Sonia Guajajara and Dean Blanchard

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This documentary questions the sustainable marketing images big global players made up in the last years, to get back trust from the rising crowd of skeptical customers. What about fair palm oil? Is BP really Beyond Petrol? The camera follows the two protagonists around the globe, doing research and interviews with company speakers, philosophers and with those fighting for a better and living friendly world.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Green Lie.

The Green Lie Cast

Werner Boote

Werner Boote headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Green Lie

Kathrin Hartmann

Kathrin Hartmann headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Green Lie

Noam Chomsky

Noam Chomsky headshot

Date of Birth:

7 December 1928

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Green Lie

Raj Patel

Raj Patel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Green Lie

Sonia Guajajara

Sonia Guajajara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Green Lie

Dean Blanchard

Dean Blanchard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Green Lie

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:03 30th August 2018