Back to Berlin

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2019
?
Back to Berlin poster
Contains images of real dead bodies. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Catherine Lurie and Catherine Lurie-Alt

Written by:

Catherine Lurie-Alt

Produced by:

Cath Lurie-Alt

Starring:

Yoran Maron, Dan Marom, Joseph Gottdenker, Maximillian Marco Katz, Elen Katz, Hila Fenlon and Jason Isaacs

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, History, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Back to Berlin is the first biker flick-meets-holocaust feature documentary. Eleven motor bikers have a mission to take the Maccabiah torch from Israel to the site of the infamous 1936 Berlin Olympics, for the first Jewish Olympic Games on German soil. They will retrace the heroic journeys of the original 1930s' Maccabiah riders and discover how they or their families survived the Holocaust.

Reviews

Back to Berlin Cast

Yoran Maron

Yoran Maron headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Back to Berlin

Dan Marom

Dan Marom headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Back to Berlin

Joseph Gottdenker

Joseph Gottdenker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Back to Berlin

Maximillian Marco Katz

Maximillian Marco Katz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Back to Berlin

Elen Katz

Elen Katz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Back to Berlin

Hila Fenlon

Hila Fenlon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Back to Berlin

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs headshot

Date of Birth:

6 June 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Back to Berlin

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:49 5th November 2018