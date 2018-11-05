Back to Berlin is the first biker flick-meets-holocaust feature documentary. Eleven motor bikers have a mission to take the Maccabiah torch from Israel to the site of the infamous 1936 Berlin Olympics, for the first Jewish Olympic Games on German soil. They will retrace the heroic journeys of the original 1930s' Maccabiah riders and discover how they or their families survived the Holocaust.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Back to Berlin
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Back to Berlin
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Back to Berlin
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Back to Berlin
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Back to Berlin
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Back to Berlin
6 June 1963
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Back to Berlin