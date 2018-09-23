* × Change Settings

Make Me Up

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
Make Me Up poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 14th October 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 25th October 2018.

Directed by:

Rachel Maclean

Written by:

Rachel Maclean

Produced by:

Jenny Waldman, John Archer and Angus Farquhar

Starring:

Rachel Maclean, Colette Tchantcho and Christina Gordon

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Make Me Up Cast

