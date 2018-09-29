* × Change Settings

Touch Me Not

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
Touch Me Not poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 19th October 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 25th October 2018.

Directed by:

Adina Pintilie

Written by:

Adina Pintilie

Produced by:

Philippe Avril, Martichka Bozhilova, Benny Drechsel, Alzbeta Karaskova, Bianca Oana, Jakub Pinkava, Adina Pintilie and Radovan Síbrt

Starring:

Laura Benson, Tómas Lemarquis, Christian Bayerlein, Grit Uhlemann, Adina Pintilie and Hanna Hofmann

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

"Tell me how you loved me, so I understand how to love." Together, a filmmaker and her characters venture into a personal research project about intimacy. On the fluid border between reality and fiction, Touch Me Not follows the emotional journeys of Laura, Tómas and Christian, offering a deeply empathetic insight into their lives. Craving for intimacy yet also deeply afraid of it, they work to overcome old patterns, defense mechanisms and taboos, to cut the cord and finally be free. Touch Me Not looks at how we can find intimacy in the most unexpected ways, at how to love another without losing ourselves.

Reviews

Touch Me Not Cast

Last update was at 08:10 29th September 2018