Annanukku Jai

6.4 / 5 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 2nd September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
new Annanukku Jai poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Rajkumar

Starring:

RJ Balaji, Dinesh, Hari Krishnan, Mayilswamy, Mahima Nambiar and Radha Ravi

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Annanukku Jai Cast

RJ Balaji

RJ Balaji headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Annanukku Jai

Dinesh

Dinesh headshot

Date of Birth:

1 January 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Annanukku Jai

Hari Krishnan

Hari Krishnan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Annanukku Jai

Mayilswamy

Mayilswamy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Annanukku Jai

Mahima Nambiar

Mahima Nambiar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Annanukku Jai

Radha Ravi

Radha Ravi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Annanukku Jai

Last update was at 11:09 1st September 2018