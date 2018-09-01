* × Change Settings

Imagine

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 18th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
new Imagine poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Monday 17th September 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 3rd October 2018.

Directed by:

John Lennon and Yoko Ono

Written by:

John Lennon and Yoko Ono

Starring:

John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Fred Astaire, Dick Cavett, George Harrison, Jonas Mekas, Jack Palance and Andy Warhol

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Imagine is a cinematic collage of color, sound, dream and reality. Produced and directed by John and Yoko and including numerous friends and collaborators like George Harrison, Fred Astaire, Andy Warhol, Dick Cavett, Jack Palance and Jonas Mekas. The music film features a different visual treatment for every song, and follows John and Yoko during the recording sessions for the Imagine album in both the UK and New York, as they co-produced the record with Phil Spector.

Reviews

Imagine Cast

John Lennon

Date of Birth:

9 October 1940

Real Name:

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Yoko Ono

Date of Birth:

18 February 1933

Real Name:

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Fred Astaire

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Dick Cavett

Date of Birth:

19 November 1936

Real Name:

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

George Harrison

Date of Birth:

25 February 1943

Real Name:

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Jonas Mekas

Date of Birth:

24 December 1922

Real Name:

Height:

Unknown

Jack Palance

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Andy Warhol

Date of Birth:

6 August 1928

Real Name:

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

