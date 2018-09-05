* × Change Settings

Becoming Animal

6.6 / 18 votes

Open City Docs Fest Release Date

Wednesday 5th September 2018
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Emma Davie and Peter Mettler

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A palpably rendered audiovisual essay draws together the distinct sensibilities of filmmakers Peter Mettler and Emma Davie and philosopher David Abram to forge a path into the places where humans and animals meet.

