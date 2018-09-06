* × Change Settings

Voices of the Sea

Open City Docs Fest Release Date

Sunday 9th September 2018
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Kim Hopkins

Produced by:

Capella Fahoome, Kim Hopkins and Margaréta Szabó

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young mother yearns to escape the unending hardships of a remote Cuban fishing village in search of a false and potentially fatal American dream.

Reviews

Recommendations

