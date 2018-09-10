* × Change Settings

The Captain Der Hauptmann

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Robert Schwentke

Written by:

Robert Schwentke

Produced by:

Paulo Branco, Piotr Dzieciol, Marcel Greive, Ewa Puszczynska, Frieder Schlaich and Irene von Alberti

Starring:

Max Hubacher, Milan Peschel, Frederick Lau, Bernd Hölscher, Waldemar Kobus and Alexander Fehling

Genres:

Drama, History, War

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 58 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Captain follows Willi Herold, a German army deserter who stumbles across an abandoned Nazi captain's uniform during the last, desperate weeks of the Third Reich. Newly emboldened by the allure of a suit that he stole only to stay warm, Willi discovers that many Germans will follow the leader, whosoever that happens to be. A parade of fresh atrocities follow in the self-declared captain's wake, and serve as a profound reminder of the consequences of social conformity and untrammeled political power. Simultaneously a historical docudrama, a tar-black comedy, and a sociological treatise, The Captain presents fascism as a pathetic pyramid scheme, a system to be gamed by the most unscrupulous and hollow-souled.

The Captain Cast

Max Hubacher

Milan Peschel

Frederick Lau

Bernd Hölscher

Waldemar Kobus

Alexander Fehling

Date of Birth:

29 March 1981

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Last update was at 21:26 10th September 2018