The Captain follows Willi Herold, a German army deserter who stumbles across an abandoned Nazi captain's uniform during the last, desperate weeks of the Third Reich. Newly emboldened by the allure of a suit that he stole only to stay warm, Willi discovers that many Germans will follow the leader, whosoever that happens to be. A parade of fresh atrocities follow in the self-declared captain's wake, and serve as a profound reminder of the consequences of social conformity and untrammeled political power. Simultaneously a historical docudrama, a tar-black comedy, and a sociological treatise, The Captain presents fascism as a pathetic pyramid scheme, a system to be gamed by the most unscrupulous and hollow-souled.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Captain
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Captain
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Captain
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Captain
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Captain
29 March 1981
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
The Captain