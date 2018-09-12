* × Change Settings

Bungou Stray Dogs: Dead Apple

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 15th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Takuya Igarashi

Starring:

Mamoru Miyano, Kenshô Ono and Kisho Taniyama

Genre:

Animation

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Rivalry between groups of criminals and detectives, who use their supernatural abilities to wage war for control of Yokohama, results in the 88-day long "Dragon's Head Dispute". Osamu Dazai and his Port Mafia ally, Chuya Nakahara, manage to escape death. Osamu bids farewell to his boss Oagi Mori and is only seen in his new place two years later. Meanwhile Atsushi Nakajima and Kyoka Izumi join the Armed Detective Agency, living boisterous yet peaceful days. But something strange is happening as Ability users around the world are successively committing suicide.

Bungou Stray Dogs: Dead Apple Cast

