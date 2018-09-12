* × Change Settings

What Men Wear

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 16th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
new What Men Wear poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Loïc Prigent

Starring:

Karl Lagerfeld, Paul Smith and David Beckham

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Leading fashion expert and director of Signed Chanel and British Style, Loïc Prigent offers an irreverent, amusing and precise guided tour of the men's locker room through six chapters attempting to define what men's style is today. Industry experts, journalists, designers and also top-tier celebrities such as Karl Lagerfeld, Paul Smith and David Beckham share their vision of what men (should) wear.

What Men Wear Cast

Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld headshot

Date of Birth:

10 September 1933

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gospel According to AndréWhat Men Wear

Paul Smith

Paul Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

What Men Wear

David Beckham

David Beckham headshot

Date of Birth:

2 May 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

What Men Wear

