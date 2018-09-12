Leading fashion expert and director of Signed Chanel and British Style, Loïc Prigent offers an irreverent, amusing and precise guided tour of the men's locker room through six chapters attempting to define what men's style is today. Industry experts, journalists, designers and also top-tier celebrities such as Karl Lagerfeld, Paul Smith and David Beckham share their vision of what men (should) wear.
What Men Wear
What Men Wear
What Men Wear