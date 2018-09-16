* × Change Settings

Minding the Gap

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Wednesday 26th September 2018
Directed by:

Bing Liu

Produced by:

Bing Liu and Diane Moy Quon

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Three young men bond together to escape volatile families in their Rust-Belt hometown. As they face adult responsibilities, unexpected revelations threaten their decade-long friendship.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:08 16th September 2018