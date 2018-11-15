* × Change Settings

Pokemon The Movie: The Power Of Us Gekijouban Poketto monsutâ: Minna no Monogatari

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 24th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2019
?
Pokemon The Movie: The Power Of Us poster
Contains mild threat and fantasy violence. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 343 cinemas on Saturday 24th November 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 6th December 2018.

Official Site:

www.pokemon-movie.jp

Directed by:

Tetsuo Yajima

Written by:

Aya Takaha and Eiji Umehara

Starring:

James Carter Cathcart, Megumi Hayashibara, Inuko Inuyama, Unshô Ishizuka, Michele Knotz and Rica Matsumoto

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Family, Fantasy

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Every year the citizens of Fura City celebrate a Wind Festival. Where people live together with the wind. Long Ago, on the final day of the festival the Legendary Pokemon Lugia and bestow the blessings of the wind upon the people. This Film Focuses on Everyone's Story. from Lisa, a high school girl who is just starting out as a Pokemon trainer, to Karachi, a guy who can't stop lying to Torito, a researcher who lacks confidence in himself, to Hisui, an old lady who hates touching Pokemon, and Rarugo, a mysterious young girl who watches over the forest by herself.

Reviews

Pokemon The Movie: The Power Of Us Cast

James Carter Cathcart

James Carter Cathcart headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Megumi Hayashibara

Megumi Hayashibara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Inuko Inuyama

Inuko Inuyama headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Unshô Ishizuka

Unshô Ishizuka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Michele Knotz

Michele Knotz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Rica Matsumoto

Rica Matsumoto headshot

Date of Birth:

30 November 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Last update was at 08:45 15th November 2018