Pokemon The Movie: The Power Of Us

Movie Synopsis:

Every year the citizens of Fura City celebrate a Wind Festival. Where people live together with the wind. Long Ago, on the final day of the festival the Legendary Pokemon Lugia and bestow the blessings of the wind upon the people. This Film Focuses on Everyone's Story. from Lisa, a high school girl who is just starting out as a Pokemon trainer, to Karachi, a guy who can't stop lying to Torito, a researcher who lacks confidence in himself, to Hisui, an old lady who hates touching Pokemon, and Rarugo, a mysterious young girl who watches over the forest by herself.