Saamy² Saamy 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
new Saamy² poster
Contains moderate violence, injury detail and threat. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 24 cinemas on Friday 21st September 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 27th September 2018.

Directed by:

Hari

Written by:

Hari

Produced by:

Shibu Thameens

Starring:

Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Keerthi Suresh, Soori, Bobby Simha and Uma Riyaz Khan

Genre:

Action

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 35 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Saamy² Cast

Vikram

Vikram headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Saamy²

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Saamy²

Keerthi Suresh

Keerthi Suresh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Saamy²

Soori

Soori headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Saamy²

Bobby Simha

Bobby Simha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Saamy²

Uma Riyaz Khan

Uma Riyaz Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Saamy²

Last update was at 07:22 19th September 2018