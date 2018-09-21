* × Change Settings

The Lads

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
new The Lads poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 4 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 27th September 2018.

Official Site:

www.facebook.com

Directed by:

Ian Adams

Starring:

Ryan Hennessy, Dylan Hanlon and Ian Adams

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a small town in Ireland childhood friends Fionn, Scott and Paul come across an envelope full of money. They do what any group of "Lads" would do and spend all of the money on pints, smokes, chips and drugs. After spending all of the money in 2 weeks the lads find out that the money belongs to dangerous gangsters who want their money back. The lads must fight for survival and do what ever it takes to get the money back or it will be the last time any of them have a few pints together.

The Lads Cast

Ryan Hennessy

Ryan Hennessy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lads

Dylan Hanlon

Dylan Hanlon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lads

Ian Adams

Ian Adams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Lads

