* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Juliusz

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2019
?
new Juliusz poster
Contains strong language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 39 cinemas on Friday 28th September 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 30th September 2018.

Directed by:

Aleksander Pietrzak

Written by:

Michal Chacinski, Radoslaw Drabik, Abelard Giza, Mateusz Pastewka, Aleksander Pietrzak, Kacper Rucinski, Kamil Smialkowski and Lukasz Swiatowiec

Produced by:

Michal Chacinski and Radoslaw Drabik

Starring:

Wojciech Mecwaldowski, Jan Peszek, Anna Smolowik, Rafal Rutkowski, Mateusz Balut and Ewa Bardadin

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The title protagonist is an orderly art teacher whose main problem in life is his father - an incessantly partying artist-painter. When the senior suffers a second heart attack and yet refuses to change his lifestyle, Juliusz will have to find a way to influence his behavior. The cure for the hero's ills will seem to be accidentally met, careless veterinarian - Dorota. It will turn out, however, that real problems are just coming.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Juliusz is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Juliusz.

Juliusz Cast

Wojciech Mecwaldowski

Wojciech Mecwaldowski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Juliusz

Jan Peszek

Jan Peszek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Juliusz

Anna Smolowik

Anna Smolowik headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Juliusz

Rafal Rutkowski

Rafal Rutkowski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Juliusz

Mateusz Balut

Mateusz Balut headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Juliusz

Ewa Bardadin

Ewa Bardadin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Juliusz

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:45 21st September 2018