The title protagonist is an orderly art teacher whose main problem in life is his father - an incessantly partying artist-painter. When the senior suffers a second heart attack and yet refuses to change his lifestyle, Juliusz will have to find a way to influence his behavior. The cure for the hero's ills will seem to be accidentally met, careless veterinarian - Dorota. It will turn out, however, that real problems are just coming.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Juliusz
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Juliusz
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Juliusz
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Juliusz
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Juliusz
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Juliusz