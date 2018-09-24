The Tetra-Decathlon is a gruelling 14-event track and field competition, requiring a unique combination of skills to complete. Having never set foot on a running track in her life, Lauren Hendry decided to sign up for the event, joining only a dozen other women in the World Championships.
This amusingly audacious solo show charts Lauren's journey as she trains for and competes in this most taxing of sporting events, whilst asking pertinent questions about the psychology of sport and what drives us to compete. Tetra-Decathlon is a celebration of coming last, and then coming back for more...