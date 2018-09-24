* × Change Settings

The Curious Works of Roger Doyle

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Thursday 27th September 2018
Directed by:

Brian Lally

Written by:

Brian Lally

Produced by:

Brian Lally

Starring:

Cathal Black, Selina Cartmell, Joe Comerford, Jeananne Crowley, Morgan Crowley, Roger Doyle, Olwen Fouéré and Bob Quinn

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Curious Works of Roger Doyle is a documentary which looks at the life's work of Irish composer Roger Doyle as he prepares for the staging of his first electronic opera in Dublin in 2016. The film closely follows the rehearsals and preparations for the staging of this ambitious production and takes a trip through the surreal and otherworldly music of the "Godfather of Irish Electronica".

