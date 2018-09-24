* × Change Settings

Gurrumul

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Saturday 29th September 2018
Directed by:

Paul Damien Williams

Produced by:

Mark Grose, Michael Hohnen, Shannon Swan and Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu

Starring:

Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu, Mark Grose, Michael Hohnen and Sting

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Celebrated by audiences at home and abroad, indigenous artist Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu was one of the most important and acclaimed voices to ever come out of Australia. Blind from birth, he found purpose and meaning through songs and music inspired by his community and country on Elcho Island in far North East Arnhem Land. Living a traditional Yolngu life, his breakthrough album Gurrumul brought him to a crossroads as audiences and artists around the world began to embrace his music.

