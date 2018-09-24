Celebrated by audiences at home and abroad, indigenous artist Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu was one of the most important and acclaimed voices to ever come out of Australia. Blind from birth, he found purpose and meaning through songs and music inspired by his community and country on Elcho Island in far North East Arnhem Land. Living a traditional Yolngu life, his breakthrough album Gurrumul brought him to a crossroads as audiences and artists around the world began to embrace his music.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Gurrumul
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Gurrumul
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Gurrumul
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Gurrumul