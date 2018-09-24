* × Change Settings

Julia Ist Júlia ist

London Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 29th September 2018
Directed by:

Elena Martín

Written by:

Maria Castellví, Marta Cruañas, Elena Martín and Pol Rebaque

Produced by:

Marta Cruañas, Tono Folguera and Sergi Moreno

Starring:

Elena Martín, Oriol Puig, Laura Weissmahr, Jakob D'Aprile, Rémi Pradère and Carla Linares

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Júlia, a Catalan architecture's student of 21 years old, goes to Berlin thanks to an Erasmus grant. Once there, completely alone for the first time in her life, she will feel so out of place that she will have to take on the challenge of making new friends in a huge city with a culture very different from her own.

Reviews

Julia Ist Cast

