The Judge

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Sunday 30th September 2018
Directed by:

Erika Cohn

Produced by:

Erika Cohn, Amber Fares, Mark Lipson and Sara Maamouri

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A verité legal drama about Judge Kholoud Al-Faqih, the first woman appointed to a Shari'a court in the Middle East, whose career provides rare insights into both Islamic law and gendered justice.

