The Man Who Wanted to Fly

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Sunday 30th September 2018
Directed by:

Frank Shouldice

Produced by:

Trisha Canning and Cormac Hargaden

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Bobby Coote is in his eighties, but he still has a dream: one day he wants to fly. He has built himself a hangar, and he has a runway of sorts, all he needs is a plane. And now he is finally going to buy one and make his dream come true.

