Fat Buddies

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2019
?
new Fat Buddies poster
Contains strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 4th October 2018.

Directed by:

Bei-Er Bao

Starring:

Bei-Er Bao, Jingfei Guo, Ryu Kohata, Yasuaki Kurata, Clara Lee and Yuwu Qi

Genres:

Action, Comedy

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film revolves around a pair of big-boned, bumbling cops who find themselves at the heart of a drug trafficking case. The agent "J" was shot in the head during an A-level mission, causing damage to the intracranial hypothalamus. During the period of rehabilitating, J gradually became a big fat man of three hundred pounds and suffered from severe narcolepsy, but J still considered himself a ace agent. Finally, J received the task again and went to Japan to retrieve the confidential documents. After the file was obtained, J arbitrarily opened the file and decided to continue the task of hiding the organization for the organization, but he fainted in the izakaya. J who woke up in the hospital got to know the security guard Handsome Hao, Handsome Hao to prove that he is not a waste of nothing to resolutely join the mission. In the process of carrying out the task, the temporary partner has experienced the ridiculous and dangerous crisis of time over and over.

Reviews

Fat Buddies Cast

Bei-Er Bao

Bei-Er Bao headshot

Date of Birth:

3 May 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fat Buddies

Jingfei Guo

Jingfei Guo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fat Buddies

Ryu Kohata

Ryu Kohata headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fat Buddies

Yasuaki Kurata

Yasuaki Kurata headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fat Buddies

Clara Lee

Clara Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fat Buddies

Yuwu Qi

Yuwu Qi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fat Buddies

