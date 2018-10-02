* × Change Settings

Private Life

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
new Private Life poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Tamara Jenkins

Written by:

Tamara Jenkins

Produced by:

Stefanie Azpiazu and Anthony Bregman

Starring:

Kathryn Hahn, Paul Giamatti, Lizzy DeClement, Emily Robinson, Siobhan Fallon Hogan and Molly Shannon

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Richard and Rachel, a couple in the throes of infertility, try to maintain their marriage as they descend deeper and deeper into the weird world of assisted reproduction and domestic adoption. When their doctor suggests third party reproduction, they bristle. But when Sadie, a recent college drop out, re-enters their life, they reconsider.

Reviews

Last update was at 21:22 2nd October 2018