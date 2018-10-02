The Silver Branch

Movie Synopsis:

An uplifting and emotional celebration of people and place, which captures the delicacy of the natural world; the heart and soul of a peasant farmer-poet, Patrick McCormack; and the ancient rural spirit of Ireland which stands behind him. The Story is centered around Patrick and the land, The Burren, Western Ireland. A wild place where Mesolithic tombs, famine villages and present day small rocky fields are like jewels telling of our long human story on these hills. Patrick longs to farm in the quite pace his ascendants did. But his life gains a different momentum when he's called to Battle in the Supreme courts to decide on the fate of this iconic wilderness.