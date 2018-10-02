* × Change Settings

The Silver Branch

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
new The Silver Branch poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Katrina Costello

Produced by:

Ken O'Sullivan

Starring:

Patrick McCormack and John Joe Conway

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

An uplifting and emotional celebration of people and place, which captures the delicacy of the natural world; the heart and soul of a peasant farmer-poet, Patrick McCormack; and the ancient rural spirit of Ireland which stands behind him. The Story is centered around Patrick and the land, The Burren, Western Ireland. A wild place where Mesolithic tombs, famine villages and present day small rocky fields are like jewels telling of our long human story on these hills. Patrick longs to farm in the quite pace his ascendants did. But his life gains a different momentum when he's called to Battle in the Supreme courts to decide on the fate of this iconic wilderness.

Reviews

The Silver Branch Cast

Last update was at 21:22 2nd October 2018