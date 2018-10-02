* × Change Settings

Capt'n Sharky Käpt'n Sharky

Cinemagic Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 6th October 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jan Stoltz and Hubert Weiland

Written by:

Mark Slater and Gabriele Walther

Produced by:

Bernhard zu Castell, Marcus Hamann and Sophie-Marie Werdin

Starring:

Norman Endres, Jule Hermann, Anton Petzold and Axel Prahl

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Musical

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Capt'n Sharky may be small, but he sure believes himself to be the most fearsome pirate of the seven seas. His stately ship is as good as ready for her maiden voyage and all Sharky needs is a compass and a real crew. Little did he know that both will have their price - Accidently Sharky has quite a bit of stowaway on board: Mickey, who's wrongfully taken as a thief, and Bonnie, the Admiral's daughter, who ran away from her father. Turns out she has the compass that Sharky so desperately needs. But she'll only trade it for a place on his ship. A girl and a landlubber - not exactly the ruthless and unscrupulous crew Sharky was hoping for. Especially now that the admiral believes Sharky to be Bonnie's kidnapper, the little pirate wishes to be more like Old Bill and his lot. But the old pirate is more interested in the price on Sharky's head than in helping him defeat the Admiral. Sharky's false pride makes for another bump in the road. Soon he has to realize that there's more to life.

Last update was at 21:22 2nd October 2018