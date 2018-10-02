* × Change Settings

The Insult L'insulte

Dublin Arabic Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 6th October 2018
Directed by:

Ziad Doueiri

Written by:

Ziad Doueiri and Joelle Touma

Produced by:

Rachid Bouchareb, Jean Bréhat, Charles S. Cohen, Julie Gayet, Genevieve Lemal, Antoun Sehnaoui and Nadia Turincev

Starring:

Adel Karam, Kamel El Basha, Camille Salameh, Diamand Bou Abboud, Rita Hayek and Talal Jurdi

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In today's Beirut, an insult blown out of proportions finds Toni, a Lebanese Christian, and Yasser, a Palestinian refugee, in court. From secret wounds to traumatic revelations, the media circus surrounding the case puts Lebanon through a social explosion, forcing Toni and Yasser to reconsider their lives and prejudices.

