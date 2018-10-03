* × Change Settings

Gaspard at the Wedding

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 7th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
new Gaspard at the Wedding poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Sunday 7th October 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Antony Cordier

Written by:

Antony Cordier, Julie Peyr and Nathalie Najem

Produced by:

Nicolas Blanc

Starring:

Félix Moati, Laetitia Dosch, Christa Théret, Marina Foïs, Johan Heldenbergh and Guillaume Gouix

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After many years of keeping a careful distance, Gaspard, 25 years old, has to renew contact with his family when his father announces he is getting remarried. Accompanied by Laura, an eccentric girl, who agrees to play the role of his girlfriend for the wedding, he finally feels ready to set foot again in his parents' zoo where he is reunited with the monkeys and tigers he grew up with. But between a father who's too much of a womanizer, a brother who's too square and a sister who's far too beautiful, he's not aware that he is preparing to live the last days of his childhood.

Reviews

Gaspard at the Wedding Cast

Félix Moati

Félix Moati headshot

Date of Birth:

4 August 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gaspard at the Wedding

Laetitia Dosch

Laetitia Dosch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gaspard at the Wedding

Christa Théret

Christa Théret headshot

Date of Birth:

25 June 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gaspard at the Wedding

Marina Foïs

Marina Foïs headshot

Date of Birth:

21 January 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The WorkshopGaspard at the Wedding

Johan Heldenbergh

Johan Heldenbergh headshot

Date of Birth:

11 May 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gaspard at the Wedding

Guillaume Gouix

Guillaume Gouix headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gaspard at the Wedding

Last update was at 07:36 3rd October 2018