Raatchasan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
new Raatchasan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 5th October 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 10th October 2018.

Directed by:

Ram Kumar

Written by:

Ram Kumar

Produced by:

G. Dilli Babu

Starring:

Suzane George, Munishkanth, Amala Paul, Kaali Venkat and Vishnu Vishal

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Raatchasan is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Raatchasan.

Raatchasan Cast

Suzane George

Suzane George headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raatchasan

Munishkanth

Munishkanth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raatchasan

Amala Paul

Amala Paul headshot

Date of Birth:

26 October 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raatchasan

Kaali Venkat

Kaali Venkat headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raatchasan

Vishnu Vishal

Vishnu Vishal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Raatchasan

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:52 4th October 2018