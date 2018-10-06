* × Change Settings

House in the Fields Tigmi Nigren

Dublin Arabic Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 7th October 2018
new House in the Fields poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Dublin Arabic Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Tala Hadid

Produced by:

Tommaso Cammarano, Umaru Embalo, Tala Hadid and Larbi Idmansour

Starring:

Fatima Elgounad and Khadija Elgounad

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Berber

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a village in the High Atlas Mountains, at the crossroad between tradition and change, two sisters experience the last seasons of childhood.

Reviews

House in the Fields Cast

