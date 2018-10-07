* × Change Settings

Child of Mine

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 8th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
new Child of Mine poster
Contains bereavement theme, images of dead babies, upsetting scenes. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Monday 8th October 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 10th October 2018.

Directed by:

Katie Rice

Starring:

Amanda Holden

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 11 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Filmed over 2 years at UCLH and Addenbrookes Hospital, Child of Mine sensitively follows three couples through their personal journeys of losing a child before birth. The UK has one of the highest rates of stillbirth in the developed world, yet these hidden bereavements are rarely talked about, often leaving parents isolated and alone. Child of Mine brings this tragic topic into the heart of public discourse by shining a light on the hidden crisis of stillbirth in the UK.

In this feature-length documentary, we follow Vicky & Bruce, Kezia & Chris and Fiona & Niall as they prepare for what should be the happiest day of their lives, only to find their dreams shattered and their hopes crushed. The film shows the devastating personal impact a stillbirth can while also highlighting examples of best practice from the hospital teams whose bereavement support is essential in enabling couples to recover and see a future. In two cases there is redemption with a subsequent healthy baby. For one couple there is hope that things will better next time.

Reviews

Child of Mine Cast

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Child of Mine

Last update was at 13:36 7th October 2018