Help Me Make it Through the Night Ayúdame a pasar la noche

Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Monday 8th October 2018
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

José Ramón Chávez

Written by:

Claudia Sainte-Luce

Produced by:

Karla Bukantz and Henner Hofmann

Starring:

Hernán Mendoza, Elena de Haro, Luis Amaya, Diego Calva Hernández, Mateo Loza and Fernanda Echevarría

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A family is at its breaking point. Dad kicked mom out the house because she has a gambling addiction, the older child's fiancee wants to cancel their wedding, and the youngest child believes he can fix his family and bring them back together. An accident will make everyone reconsider their decisions; the doctors say one of them will not make it through the night.

Reviews

