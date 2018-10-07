A family is at its breaking point. Dad kicked mom out the house because she has a gambling addiction, the older child's fiancee wants to cancel their wedding, and the youngest child believes he can fix his family and bring them back together. An accident will make everyone reconsider their decisions; the doctors say one of them will not make it through the night.
Help Me Make it Through the Night
Help Me Make it Through the Night
Help Me Make it Through the Night
Help Me Make it Through the Night
Help Me Make it Through the Night
