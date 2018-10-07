* × Change Settings

Soufra

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 8th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
new Soufra poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 8th October 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Friday 26th October 2018.

Directed by:

Thomas A. Morgan

Written by:

Mohamed El Manasterly and Thomas A. Morgan

Produced by:

Nicholas Caprio, Sarba Das, Kathleen Glynn, Trevor Hall, Jenelle Lindsay, Thomas A. Morgan, Ibrahim Nada, Craig Piligian and Gretchen Stockdale

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

South of Beirut, Lebanon is a 68 year old refugee camp housing refugees from Palestine, Syria and Iraq. Many have lived in this camp their entire lives- Mariam AlShaar is one of them. Now, Mariam has pulled the women of this camp together to do what has never been done before. They started with a small kitchen from a micro-loan. With nearly insurmountable political odds against them- they look to start the first refugee food truck. Their journey is one of many ups and downs but it is the community that is built, their sense of hope and how they see themselves that makes this a moving, touching film about their journey. Mariam has been known as 'the crazy lady' and now she will show just how crazy she is.

Reviews

Recommendations

