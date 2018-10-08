* × Change Settings

Night of the Living Dead

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 24th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2019
Contains strong injury detail, threat and violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:re-release

In 9 cinemas on Wednesday 24th October 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 31st October 2018.

Directed by:

George A. Romero

Written by:

John A. Russo and George A. Romero

Produced by:

Karl Hardman

Starring:

Duane Jones, Judith O'Dea, Karl Hardman, Marilyn Eastman, Keith Wayne and Judith Ridley

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Barbra and Johnny visit their father's grave in a remote cemetery when they are suddenly set upon by zombies. Barbra manages to get away and takes refuge in what seems to be an abandoned farm house. She is soon joined by Ben who stopped at the house in need of gas. Beset by the walking dead all around them Ben does his best to secure the doors and windows. The news reports are grim however with creatures returning to life everywhere. Barbra and Ben are surprised when they realize there are 5 people hiding out in the basement: Harry, Helen and Karen Cooper; and a young couple, Tom and Judy. Dissensions sets in almost immediately with Harry Cooper wanting to be in charge. As their situation deteriorates, their chances of surviving the night lessen minute by minute.

